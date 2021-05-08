First case of Indian variant of COVID-19 detected in Sri Lanka

Image: Shutterstock

Sri Lanka on Saturday detected its first case of the Indian variant of coronavirus, also known as B.1.617, in a person who recently returned from India and was in a quarantine centre here.

The Department of Immunology and Molecular Medicine of the University of Sri Jayewardenapura in a report released on Saturday said the infected person had returned from India and was found at a quarantine center for returnees in Colombo.

The sample was among several other samples obtained for testing until April 30, the Colombo Gazette reported.

The statement also gave details of other variants so far found in the island.

They are: B.1.1.7 (UK variant), B.1.428 (Denmark/European/Middle East variant), B.1.411 (Sri Lankan variant), B 1.525 (Nigerian variant) and the B.1.351 (South African variant).

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Also Read: Sri Lanka approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Sri Lanka on Friday recorded 19 deaths, the highest number of fatalities in a single day. The total number of deaths in the country due to COVID-19 stands at 764.

The country on Saturday began rolling out the Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine after the WHO approved it for emergency use.

The island had received 600,000 doses of Sinpoharm last month.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

As the local health medicine regulators failed to endorse it in the absence of WHO approval for emergency use, only the Chinese nationals employed in the country were administered the vaccine.

Early this week, the Russian Sputnik V was first administered in a populous Colombo suburb as cases surged throughout the island.

Sri Lanka had to opt for other vaccines due to the delay in AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from Serum Institute of India. The roll out of AstraZeneca's second dose began last month even with the shortfall of the required number.

Sri Lanka has over 121,000 coronavirus infections with over 101,000 recoveries since the onset of the pandemic in March last year.