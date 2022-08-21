FICCI awards children’s book that talks sensitively about recovering from cancer

The book Aai and I, written by Mamta Nainy and illustrated by Sanket Pethkar, has won the FICCI Publishing Award for Best Children's Book of the Year – English in the “below 10 years” category. Published by Pickle Yolk Books, it explores the warm, intimate relationship between a girl named Aadya and her mother who is undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

The award was presented to Richa Jha, publisher at Pickle Yolk Books, at FICCI PubliCon 2022, a publishing conference hosted by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in Delhi. Over a phone call, Jha said, “This award means a lot to us because it came from a jury made up of people who work in the field of education at the school, college and university levels. We want our books to reach educators and caregivers.”

The book is set in a Maharashtrian household; therefore, ‘Aai’ – the Marathi word for ‘mother’ – is used in the title. The story is narrated from the perspective of Aadya who lives with her Aai, Aaji (grandmother), and dog Nimki. Whether Aai is a single mother or married to the unidentified man carrying her bags is not clear. According to Pethkar, he is Aadya’s Baba (father). Jha has a different spin on this subject. She remarks, “We’ve left it ambiguous by design. It’s for the reader to interpret it their way and open a conversation around it.”

Nainy, for whom the book is more “about Aadya’s engagement with what makes her who she is” than “a discourse on cancer”, was “raised by a strong single mother” and this experience played a major role in shaping her own identity and personhood. Nainy views Aai’s illness as “a mere background for the dialogue that Aadya constantly has with herself in the story”.

Aadya identifies closely with her mother – emotionally as well as physically. She used to love it when Aaji would say that the mother-daughter duo had the “same little nose, delicate ears, big eyes and the thick long hair!” Aadya is afraid that this will not happen anymore. She is upset with the doctors who “found something in her (Aai’s) chest that was growing too big too quickly” and put her through medical treatment that took away all her gorgeous hair.

Aadya says, “I’m angry with the doctors for doing so, angry with Aai for letting them do so, and angry with Aaji for not scolding Aai and the doctors.”

In order to continue looking like Aai, Aadya gets hold of a pair of scissors and gives herself a haircut. She rushes to Aai to show her what she has done. They envelop each other in a big warm hug. When Aadya runs out of the room to ask Aaji, “Don’t I look just like my Aai again?”, Aaji says, “Same to same.”

Pethkar enjoyed illustrating this book. While he read first-person narratives written by cancer survivors and their family members, he knew that the art in the book was not supposed to highlight the experience of illness. He says, “I liked the subtlety in the script. It evokes feelings without stating them in an obvious and explicit way. This gave me a chance to work with visual ideas where things did not get too literal. I draw inspiration from cinema, and I think of each page like a frame. The emotional graph of the story let me play with silence.”

The Maharashtrian setting allowed Pethkar to draw upon his own childhood experiences, and incorporate cultural elements from home that are dear to him. This includes Aaji’s nauvari (nine yard) saree, and the paper lantern hanging in the balcony on the night of Diwali. He says, “I am a spontaneous person. I don’t create mood boards. I go with the flow. All the illustrations are hand-painted. The medium is acrylic on paper. I digitize the images later.”

Jha brought Pethkar on board as she thinks of him as “one of the finest, most mature and versatile illustrators we have at the moment in India”. Apart from his meticulous research and use of bold colours, Jha appreciates his work for “being rooted in a proud Indianness”. She says, “It’s as if the sounds and smells are bouncing off the walls and making you feel at home, right down to the red tikli (Marathi for bindi) stuck on the mirror in one of the most stunning double-spreads of the book. Such authenticity elevates the book to a different level.”

Nainy reveals that capturing the complexity of Aadya’s emotions was challenging at times because she wanted to give the character “a voice that felt honest and truly hers”. Nainy had to dip into her own “vulnerabilities” and learnt “not to shy away from taking an honest look at sadness and pain while also keeping the heart of the story – love and affection – alive.”

Jha received this manuscript for consideration when she was thinking critically about how motherhood is depicted in Indian children’s books. She was moved by Nainy’s sensitive treatment of Aadya’s deep identification with Aai, and Aadya’s desire to be like her mother. Jha was not worried about the fact that adults, who hold the purchasing power when it comes to children’s books, might be reluctant to buy a book that engages with the subject of cancer.

Nainy says, “Children are living, experiencing, and feeling the same world as we are. Out of our fear of making them sad or confused, we do not to talk to them about certain things or iron out the complexities that make up our world.” She thinks that adults should talk to children “about everything” since “they perceive more than what we give them credit for”.