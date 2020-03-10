App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Mar 10, 2020 01:52 PM IST | Source: Reuters

FDA warns companies selling products that claim to treat coronavirus disease

The health agency said such products may cause consumers to delay or stop from reaching out for appropriate medical care, leading to serious and life-threatening harm.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on March 9 issued warning letters to seven companies for selling products that claim to prevent, treat or cure COVID-19 caused by the new coronavirus.

The health agency said such products may cause consumers to delay or stop from reaching out for appropriate medical care, leading to serious and life-threatening harm.

"There already is a high level of anxiety over the potential spread of coronavirus," said FTC Chairman Joe Simons.

Close

"What we don't need in this situation are companies preying on consumers by promoting products with fraudulent prevention and treatment claims.

related news

The FDA and FTC jointly issued warning letters to Vital Silver, Quinessence Aromatherapy Ltd, Xephyr LLC doing business as N-Ergetics, GuruNanda LLC, Vivify Holistic Clinic, Herbal Amy LLC, and The Jim Bakker Show.

The products cited in these letters are teas, essential oils, tinctures and colloidal silver. The FDA had previously warned that colloidal silver is not safe or effective for treating any disease or condition.

N-Ergetics and GuruNanda said they have addressed all issues pointed out in the letter.

"Nothing we offer for sale is intended to mitigate, prevent, treat, diagnose or cure COVID-19 in people," N-Ergetics said.

Herbal Amy LLC, in response to the letter, said it does not sell treatment products, only herbs. It also said it has removed a quote by an herbalist in one of its product descriptions to adhere to the FDA's requirements.

There are currently no vaccines or drugs approved to treat or prevent COVID-19, only investigational COVID-19 vaccines and treatments under development.

The flu-like disease has infected more than 111,600 people in 105 countries and territories and over 3,800 have died, the vast majority in mainland China, according to a Reuters tally.

 

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 10, 2020 01:49 pm

tags #coronavirus #Health #USFDA #World News

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.