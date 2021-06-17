FDA approves new Alzheimer's drug Aducanumab: Here's all you need to know about Aduhelm

The FDA is requiring the drugmaker to conduct a follow-up study to confirm the benefits of the new drug for Alzheimer’s disease for patients.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the first new drug for Alzheimer’s disease in nearly 20 years. Aducanumab, which will be sold under the brand name Aduhelm, was cleared by the FDA on June 7, making it the first medicine on the market that aims to slow the progression of the disease and not just treat its symptoms.

The approval to the drug developed by Biogen with Japans Eisai Co. for patients with Alzheimer's disease has been given by the FDA by disregarding warnings from independent advisers that the much-debated treatment has not been shown to help slow the brain-destroying disease.

The move has become a flashpoint in longstanding debates over standards used to evaluate therapies for hard-to-treat conditions. The groups representing Alzheimer’s patients and their families are on one side saying any new therapy even one of small benefit warrants approval. However, on the other side, many experts have warned that greenlighting the drug could set a dangerous precedent by opening the door to treatments of questionable benefit.

According to a report by the Associated Press, nearly 6 million people in the US and many more worldwide have Alzheimer’s disease, which gradually attacks areas of the brain needed for memory, reasoning, communication and basic daily tasks. The patients lose the ability to swallow in the final stages of the disease.

The global burden of the disease, the most common cause of dementia, is only expected to grow as millions more Baby Boomers progress further into their 60s and 70s, said the report.

Here’s all you need to know about the new Alzheimer's drug:

> Aduhelm is the only drug that US drug regulators have said can likely treat the underlying disease, rather than manage symptoms like anxiety and insomnia.

> The new drug did not reverse mental decline, only slowing it in one study.

> The drug is given as an infusion every four weeks.

> The new medicine is made from living cells that will have to be given via infusion at a doctor’s office or hospital. The most common side effects were inflammation in the brain, most cases did not cause symptoms or lasting problems.

> The drug aims to help clear harmful clumps of a protein called beta-amyloid from the brain. Other experimental drugs have done that before but they made no difference in patient’s ability to think, care for themselves or live independently.

> Biogen said the drug would cost approximately $56,000 for a typical year’s worth of treatment, and it said the price would not be raised for four years, reported AP.

> The FDA is requiring the drugmaker to conduct a follow-up study to confirm the drug's benefits for patients. If the study fails to show effectiveness, the FDA could pull the drug from the market, though the agency rarely does so.

