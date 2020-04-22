App
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2020 09:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | Role of WHO and impact of US funding halt

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains what WHO does and how will it be impacted by the US cutting its funding.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is a specialised agency of the United Nations (UN) for global health response. It has been responsible for building protocols to handle the novel coronavirus infection.

As the world is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, US President Donald Trump's order to halt funding to the WHO over its 'mishandling' of the infection has prompted global condemnation. The head of WHO has regretted the decision while calling for global unity.

In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains what WHO does and how it will be impacted by the US cutting its funding.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Apr 22, 2020 09:59 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Donald Trump #Explained #Explainer #video #World Health Organisation (WHO)

