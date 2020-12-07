PlusFinancial Times
Explained | Is it time to decriminalise the use of cannabis in India?

India on December 3 voted along with the majority at a United Nations convention to remove cannabis and cannabis resin from the 'most dangerous drugs' list.  What does this mean? Does it indicate that India will also look to legalise cannabis? Watch the video to have all your questions answered.

