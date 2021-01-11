MARKET NEWS

Explained | Bird flu: How safe is it to eat chicken, eggs?

The WHO guidelines suggest that it is safe to eat eggs, chicken, and other poultry products as long as they are cooked properly.

Moneycontrol News
January 11, 2021 / 10:06 AM IST
File image: An employee inspects eggs in an incubator at a hatchery in Mangaon, south of Mumbai. (February 2015 - Image: Reuters/Danish Siddiqui)

More states have reported confirmed cases of bird flu over the last few days, the flu also known as avian influenza, have so far been confirmed in Maharashtra, Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh.

The flu primarily affects birds but can infect humans who come in close contact with sick birds.

On January 10, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying said central teams had been formed to monitor the spread of bird flu.

States and UTs too have been asked to monitor live bird markets, zoos, poultry farms, etc., and to ensure proper disposal of the carcass. The Centre has also asked states and Union Territories to create awareness about bird flu and take steps to stop misinformation and panic.

The bird flu scare has slowed the consumption of eggs and poultry in some parts of the country, leading to a drop in prices.

So, is it safe to eat chicken, eggs, and other poultry products?

Yes, it is safe to eat poultry products as long as they are properly cooked according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

“The virus is sensitive to heat. Normal temperatures used for cooking (so that food reaches 70°C in all parts) will kill the virus,” according to the WHO.

As a standard precaution, WHO continues to recommend that poultry meat should be properly cooked, and poultry and wild game birds should be prepared following good hygienic practices.

According to the WHO, a large number of human infections have been linked to the home slaughter and subsequent handling of sick or dead birds prior to cooking. “These practices represent the highest risk of human infection and are the most important to avoid,” WHO said.

Giriraj Singh, Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, had advised people to “fully cook meat and eggs before eating”.

“There are death reports of wild and migratory birds due to bird flu at some places. There is no need to panic. It is advised to fully cook meat and eggs before eating. States have been informed and are being provided with the necessary help and support." Singh said in a Hindi tweet.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #bird flu #Health #India
first published: Jan 11, 2021 10:06 am

