Experts dub Delhi-NCR's air pollution as 'medical emergency' amid rising Pneumonia, chest infection cases: Report

Blame it on the poor air quality in national capital Delhi and adjoining areas, the number of patients reporting pneumonia and other chest infections has bumped up, news agency ANI reported on November 2.

Health experts have termed the situation as a 'medical emergency' caused due to a rise in pollution, as several people with chest infection have been admitted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at various hospitals, it said.

Air quality in National Capital Region (NCR) continued to remain in the 'very poor category'. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the Delhi stood at 354. Noida slipped to an AQI of 406, and continued to remain in the 'severe' category, while Gurugram's AQI stood at 346.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

"This is a medical emergency as people are affected by short-term and long-term impacts of the pollution. You are immediately affected when the lungs are exposed to this air," Arvind Kumar, chairman of the Institute of Chest Surgery at Medanta Hospital, told ANI.

Kumar further said that as the smoke goes inside the chest, it causes immediate acute inflammation in the windpipe and lungs; followed by these toxic chemicals getting absorbed from the lungs and reaching the blood. They then move everywhere from head to toe thus affecting every organ, he explained.

The most common sufferings reported due to the pollution are- sore throat and eyes, burning in eyes, red eyes, watering eyes, dry-itchy eyes, burning sensations in the nose, and a metallic taste at the lips, he added.

Kumar further put forth the long-term effects of the pollution on a child's brain stating that it could make them 'hyper-irritable'.

"Long-term effects on the brain make the children hyper-irritable. I think it's neuro-inflammation because of the toxins from the pollutants. In elderly people, it can increase the risk of stroke by 10 times," he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality improved marginally on Wednesday morning owing to relatively better meteorological conditions, with the Commission for Air Quality Management saying there is no immediate need to implement curbs, such as a ban on the entry of trucks and a closure of educational institutions. The air quality is likely to improve further on the back of stronger winds from Thursday, forecasters said.