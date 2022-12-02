 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EXCLUSIVE I Measles: 85 districts in 16 states selected for phase 1 outbreak response immunisation

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Dec 02, 2022 / 02:57 PM IST

The Centre has said that in the affected geographies, patients are largely unvaccinated and the average coverage of the measles rubella vaccination is also significantly below the national average.

Days after writing to states for launching the additional measles and rubella vaccination drive, the Union health ministry has now identified 85 districts across 16 states for the first phase of the measles outbreak response immunization (ORI).

According to health ministry data, while some states have seen a rise in measles cases since late October, others too such as Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, have started reporting sporadic cases over the past week.

Mumbai in Maharashtra, one of the worst-affected districts in the country, has already started the vaccination drive on December 1 while the rest will soon follow.

Out of the 16 states, 13 -- Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal -- will carry out additional vaccination, depending on the outbreak Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha and Mizoram are the other three states included in the list.

Some affected states like Kerala are yet to communicate with the Centre on the selected districts for an additional dose of MR shots, officials in the ministry told Moneycontrol.

Under the Centre’s Universal Immunisation Programme, two shots of MR vaccines are offered to kids -- the first in 9-12 months and the second in 16-24 months.