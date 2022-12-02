EXCLUSIVE I Measles: 85 districts in 16 states selected for phase 1 outbreak response immunisation

Days after writing to states for launching the additional measles and rubella vaccination drive, the Union health ministry has now identified 85 districts across 16 states for the first phase of the measles outbreak response immunization (ORI).

According to health ministry data, while some states have seen a rise in measles cases since late October, others too such as Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, have started reporting sporadic cases over the past week.

Mumbai in Maharashtra, one of the worst-affected districts in the country, has already started the vaccination drive on December 1 while the rest will soon follow.

Out of the 16 states, 13 -- Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal -- will carry out additional vaccination, depending on the outbreak Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha and Mizoram are the other three states included in the list.

Some affected states like Kerala are yet to communicate with the Centre on the selected districts for an additional dose of MR shots, officials in the ministry told Moneycontrol.

Under the Centre’s Universal Immunisation Programme, two shots of MR vaccines are offered to kids -- the first in 9-12 months and the second in 16-24 months.

As part of the programme, however, the government has decided to offer an additional dose of vaccination to all kids aged between 9 months and 5 years in affected districts. This is in addition to the primary MR vaccination schedule. Also, the states have been instructed to take a decision on providing an additional dose of vaccine for infants aged between 6 and 9 months in the vulnerable areas as many affected kids are below 9 months. Current outbreak Measles, a vaccine-preventable viral disease, which largely affects young children, has typical flu-like symptoms with characteristic rashes all over the body. In severe cases, it causes pneumonia and inflammation of the brain in young kids, which can prove to be fatal. Also read I Finding a cure for rare diseases: Centre mulls joint mission with Ashoka University Experts say while the case fatality rate due to the disease is 1-3 percent, normally, it can be as high as 5-10 percent during an outbreak. The current outbreak, which is largely being attributed to slippages in routine MR immunisation during COVID-19 days, comes a year before India’s target of eliminating measles, along with Rubella by December 2023. The Centre, quoting the World Health Organisation and UNICEF figures, however, has maintained that the first dose coverage of the MR vaccine in India stood at 89 percent in 2021 while it was 82 percent in the case of the second dose. Vaccines against measles are available in the form of the Mumps Measles Rubella (MMR) vaccine in the private sector. Need for ORI Virologists and clinicians say that as a majority of the patients in the current outbreak are either partially vaccinated or unvaccinated, an extra shot of MR vaccine will help to quickly generate antibodies against the pathogen. Dr Rohit Kumar Garg, a consultant in the department of infectious diseases at Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, pointed out that to stop the transmission of the virus and curb the ongoing outbreak, it may be essential to vaccinate all children and unvaccinated people. “People are completely protected against measles following complete vaccination or natural infection and additional doses are not necessary for most people,” he said. But older adults, according to him, might be less protected due to the gradual waning of immunity and they might benefit from an additional dose. “There is no robust evidence to suggest an additional benefit in completely vaccinated individuals,” Garg said. “However, the vaccine is safe and there are no serious side effects associated if additional doses are taken”.

Sumi Sukanya Dutta

