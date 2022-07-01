Exclusive | Health ministry’s fresh push to central law against assault on doctors

Representative image (Source: https://www.pexels.com/)

A draft central legislation, seeking to penalise those assaulting doctors and other healthcare professionals with imprisonment of up to 10 years and fine of Rs 2-10 lakh, has received a fresh push from the Union health ministry, top government sources told Moneycontrol.

Senior government official said the ministry has sent the draft Healthcare Service Personnel and Clinical Establishment (Prohibition of violence and damage to property) bill to the home Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for consideration again, nearly three years after the bill was rejected by the MHA.

The bill was first drafted in 2019 at the behest of the then health minister Harsh Vardhan and was cleared by the Union law ministry but the MHA turned it down on the grounds that law and order is a state subject.

“It was also communicated to us by the MHA that going ahead with such a bill would lead to demands from other professional groups like lawyers, among others,” said a source in the health ministry.

However, the ministry, following its recent brainstorming session in Kevadiya, Gujarat, under the chairmanship of health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, in which a host of issues regarding the health sector in the country was discussed in detail, decided to argue in favour of the bill once more in the MHA.

“The bill has again been sent to the MHA and their response is awaited,” said another official.

Renewed demand

The demand for the central act had received a further impetus after a gynaecologist, Archana Sharma in Rajasthan’s Dausa, died by suicide in March this year after being booked on charges of murder of a patient who had died due to post-partum haemorrhage.

She had reportedly taken the extreme step after days of protests, threats and harassment to her and her family outside her hospital, after the patient’s death. The police later held these protests to be politically motivated.

Sharma’s suicide had led to a nationwide protest by doctors who demanded that a central law be immediately enacted to stop such harassment of medical professionals.

Doctors under attack

Violence against doctors and other healthcare workers has been on rise in the country in recent years and was particularly exacerbated during the COVID-19 period, prompting doctors’ organisations to demand a strong law that may act as a deterrent.

There is no central data on the number of assault cases against healthcare workers or health facilities but the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had estimated that 75 percent of all doctors face some form of abuse during their service.

The association had also estimated that the maximum violence was faced by doctors in emergency and intensive care unit duties followed by surgery.

In this context, while doctors’ professional bodies like IMA have been making a strong pitch for a national law to safeguard the working environment for doctors, they are also supported by other industry bodies.

“An attack against a doctor is an attack against hundreds of patients the doctor sees every day, saving many lives,” said Siddhartha Bhattacharya, secretary general, NATHEALTH, an organisation that represents hospitals, diagnostic centres, medical device makers and health technology companies.

“It should stop and we want the government to make it a cognisable nonbailable offence protected by legislation so that this noble profession is safe from violence,” said Bhattacharya.

Draft bill

The bill had been prepared in the wake of a growing number of attacks on doctors in hospitals and the immediate trigger for the drafting the legislation was the brutal assault on junior doctors in West Bengal in June 2019, which had led to countrywide protests by medical professionals.

Apart from proposing strict legal provisions against the grievous attacks on doctors, the draft bill had also said that those resorting to violence or causing damage to the property of a healthcare facility can be imprisoned for six months to five years and fined between Rs 50,000 and Rs 5 lakh.

As per the bill, healthcare professionals would have included doctors and paramedical staff, as well as medical students, diagnostic service providers in a health facility and ambulance drivers.

Law in states

As of now, 23 states in the country have laws against assaults on doctors but senior office bearers of the IMA say they are too weak.

Andhra Pradesh was the first to adopt a law against assault on doctors, pointed out Ravi Wankhedkar, former IMA president, but it has a provision of maximum three years’ imprisonment for assaulting healthcare personnel.

“Most other states have simply copied this law,” he said. “Now since the Supreme Court has ruled that offences charged under sections that have a maximum punishment of less than seven years are bailable, it means that those charged for assaulting doctors easily get off,” Dr Wankhedkar said.

Another problem, he said, is poor implementation of the law in states.

A paper published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research had highlighted that a study undertaken in Punjab and Haryana showed that no person was penalised under the Medicare Service Person and Institution Act between 2010 and 2015.

In most cases, the first information report was not registered or cancelled following a compromise, it added.

‘Ordinance helped’

In April, 2020, after the COVID-19 pandemic began, the central government had issued an ordinance amending the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, providing protection to healthcare personnel and their property against violence during epidemics.

As per the amendment, cases of violence against healthcare workers were to be treated as cognisable and nonbailable offence with a provision of imprisonment up to seven years.

However, once the pandemic is declared over, the ordinance will lapse.

“If such a provision can be introduced for the peak pandemic period, why should not it continue later?” asked IMA president Sehjanand Prasad Singh.