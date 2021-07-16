MARKET NEWS

EU disease agency predicts sharp rise in COVID cases by August 1

In its coverage area, which includes the European Union, Norway and Iceland, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) expected to see 420 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for the week ending on August 1, up from just under 90 last week, it said in a weekly report.

AFP
July 16, 2021 / 03:16 PM IST
Image: Shutterstock

Image: Shutterstock

The EU's disease agency said Friday it was predicting a sharp increase in COVID-19 with nearly five times as many new cases by August 1, compared to last week's level.

AFP
