EU disease agency predicts sharp rise in COVID cases by August 1

The EU's disease agency said Friday it was predicting a sharp increase in COVID-19 with nearly five times as many new cases by August 1, compared to last week's level.

In its coverage area, which includes the European Union, Norway and Iceland, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) expected to see 420 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for the week ending on August 1, up from just under 90 last week, it said in a weekly report.