Elderly show similar antibody response to first dose of AstraZeneca, Pfizer COVID-19 shots: UK study

The first study to directly compare immune reactions between Pfizer's and AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines found strong and broadly similar antibody responses in over 80-year-olds after a first dose of either shot, scientists said on Wednesday.

The UK study also found that a critical component of the immune system known as T cells showed a more enhanced response in those who got the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine than in those who got the Pfizer/BioNTech one.

The scientists behind the study, which analysed blood samples from 165 people in Britain aged between 80 and 99 who had been given a first COVID-19 vaccine dose, said that finding merited further investigation.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

While antibodies can block the coronavirus' ability to enter human cells, T cells can act as broader protection by attacking and killing any cells that have been infected with the virus.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"These vaccines are both equivalent and effective at inducing antibody responses in the great majority of people (in this study), even after one dose," said Paul Moss, a professor of haematology at Britain's Birmingham University who co-led the research.

"Both vaccines are good," he told a briefing on the findings.

The study was published online as a preprint before being peer reviewed. It found that key antibodies were present and at similar levels in 93% of the 76 study participants who got the Pfizer single COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 87% of the 89 participants who got the AstraZeneca shot.

Helen Parry, clinical lecturer at Birmingham University who co-led the study, said the tests also showed that a larger proportion of those who got the AstraZeneca vaccine had a detectable T cell response.

That finding adds to other emerging evidence from COVID-19 studies suggesting that antibodies - which stop the coronavirus from being able to attach to human cells - may not be the only important element of immunity, and that T-cells may also have an important protective role.

"We now need to carry out further research to understand what this difference in T cell responses means," said Parry.

Around half of the UK population have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, one of the highest rates of inoculation in the world. The vast majority have received either the Pfizer or the AstraZeneca shot.