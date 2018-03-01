App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Feb 27, 2018 08:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DTAB gives nod to bring medical imaging equipment under regulation

The drug advisory body rejected a proposal to label ex-factory prices and import prices on medicine packs.

Viswanath Pilla @viswanath_pilla

The Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB), India's highest drug advisory body, has decided to include medical imaging equipment under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act with an aim to regulate the manufacture and sale of these devices.

“The members of DTAB deliberated the matter and agreed to include organ preservative solution, ultrasound equipments and similar imaging equipments under the purview of section 3(b) (iv) of the Drugs and

Cosmetics Act, 1940 as medical devices, with a aim to regulate its import, manufacturing, distribution and sale,” according to the minutes of the 78th meeting of DTAB, held on February 12.

The advisory body that approves changes in drug administration rules is chaired by BD Athani of Director General Health Services (DGHS).

The inclusion of imaging equipment in the Drug and Cosmetics Act allows the India's drug regulator the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) to regulate devices, including Ultrasound, X-ray, CT, MRI and Endoscopic equipment.

related news

"Until we have a separate Medical Devices Law we will need to bear with this item by item decision to be regulated rather than all medical devices at one go," said Rajiv Nath, forum coordinator of Association of Indian Medical Device Industry.

The Indian government has brought the Medical Device Rules, 2017 to regulate medical devices, but it's yet to be passed by Parliament.

The DTAB rejected a proposal to label ex-factory prices and import prices on medicines.

At the moment maximum retail price (MRP) including taxes is printed on all medicine packs. To bring in transparency and rein high trade margins,  CDSCO was proposing to label ex-factory and import or landed prices along with MRP.

The industry was highly critical of the proposal as ex-factory and import prices keep changing based on market dynamics.

In a move to promote generic drugs, the DTAB also recommended pharmacies to maintain a separate rack reserved solely for the storage of generic medicines visible to consumers.

DTAB also proposed raising minimum experience required for Licensing Authority or the third party laboratories employed by state regulators that certify manufacturing and sale of drugs to minimum of 10 years instead of existing 5 years.

DTAB members also opined that there should be stringent and uniform licensing procedures among various State Licensing Authorities.

tags #Business #Companies #Health

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC