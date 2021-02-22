MARKET NEWS

Dr Reddy's launches stomach, esophagus problems treatment drug in the US

February 22, 2021 / 12:34 PM IST
Drug major Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Monday said it has launched Lansoprazole delayed release orally disintegrating tablets, used to treat certain stomach and esophagus problems , in the US market.

The product is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Prevacid SoluTab delayed release orally disintegrating tablets approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

In a regulatory filing, Dr Reddy's laboratories announced launch of Lansoprazole DR (delayed release) orally disintegrating tablets.

Quoting IQVIA Health data, Dr Reddy's said the Prevacid brand and generic had US sales of approximately $87 million for the most recent 12 months ending in December 2020.

Dr Reddy's Lansoprazole DR orally disintegrating tablets are available in 15 mg and 30 mg tablets in unit-dose packages of 100.

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories were trading 1.50 percent lower at Rs 4,615 apiece on BSE.
TAGS: #Business #Dr Reddys Laboratories #Health
first published: Feb 22, 2021 12:34 pm

