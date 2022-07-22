English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now:Improving your credit score can help save money! A masterclass by OneScore in association with Moneycontrol. Click Here>>
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

    Dr Reddy's launches generic version of Allegra in US

    The Hyderabad-based drug firm said it has introduced Fexofenadine HCl 180 mg and Pseudoephedrine HCl 240 mg extended release tablets in the US market.

    PTI
    July 22, 2022 / 04:01 PM IST

    Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Friday said it has launched an over-the-counter generic medication for relief from nasal and sinus congestion due to colds or allergies.

    The Hyderabad-based drug firm said it has introduced Fexofenadine HCl 180 mg and Pseudoephedrine HCl 240 mg extended release tablets in the US market.

    The drug firm said it has launched the drug, which is equivalent of Aventisub LLC’s Allegra-D 24 HR, after getting approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

    "The launch of company’s Fexofenadine HCl 180 mg and Pseudoephedrine HCl 240 mg Extended Release Tablets, USP, is an important addition to our upper respiratory portfolio of OTC products,” Dr Reddy’s Laboratories North America Generics CEO Marc Kikuchi said.

    This first-to-market launch is a testament to company’s deep capabilities and continued efforts to bring high quality, affordable store-brand alternatives for customers and patients, he added.

    Close

    The company said its medication will be available in 5-count, 10-count, and 15-count pack sizes. Dr Reddy’s product is an over-the-counter oral antihistamine and nasal decongestant for the temporary relief of nasal and sinus congestion due to colds or allergies.

    It provides temporary relief from sneezing, runny nose, itchy, watery eyes and itchy nose or throat due to allergies. According to IRI, Allegra-D 24 HR had retail sales of around $45 million in the US.
    PTI
    Tags: #Allegra #Dr Reddys #drug #US Market
    first published: Jul 22, 2022 04:01 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.