    Dr Reddy's launches generic Methylprednisolone Sodium Succinate for injection in US

    The injection is the generic equivalent of SOLU-MEDROL and has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the company said in a regulatory filing.

    April 05, 2022 / 02:33 PM IST
    Representative image (Image: Reuters)

    Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd on Tuesday said it has launched its generic Methylprednisolone Sodium Succinate for injection, indicated for various conditions including arthritis, blood disorders and severe allergic reactions, in the US market.

    Dr Reddy’s Methylprednisolone Sodium Succinate for injection is supplied in 40 mg/vial, 125 mg/vial single-dose vials each carton containing 25 vials and 500 mg and 1 gm multi-dose vial each carton containing 1 vial, it added.

    Citing IQVIA Health data, the company said the SOLU-MEDROL brand and its generic versions had US sales of approximately USD 144 million for the most recent twelve months ended February 2022.
    first published: Apr 5, 2022 02:33 pm
