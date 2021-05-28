DON’T FEAR THE VACCINE: 5 REASON WHY YOU MUST TAKE TIMELY VACCINES

Vaccines are one of medical science’s greatest gifts to mankind. They have helped eradicate or severely limit a number of deadly diseases, including small pox and polio. Timely vaccination today represents one of the primary safeguards against virulent community outbreaks of diseases, and forms an important part of individual healthcare regimes. Even in the face of overwhelming evidence of their efficacy and necessity, there is still a fringe of sceptics, who decry the usefulness of vaccinations. Right now, as India battles a deadly second wave of Covid-19 infections, it’s more important than ever to convince everyone to get vaccinated and help India recover. That’s why, we present 5 key reasons why no individual need fear vaccinations, and why they should get it without any delay.

Vaccines prevent diseases where medical care isn’t possible.

A key challenge during India’s Covid-19 crisis has been the paucity of beds and healthcare resources. Getting vaccinated on-time helps relieve this burden on the country’s healthcare system, by ensuring more potential patients are protected internally.

Vaccines protect loved ones and communities

Many people who remain unvaccinated become unwitting carriers of deadly diseases, endangering their loved ones. It’s a disease-spreading mechanism which has been particularly effective during the Covid-19 crisis, as many older members of families have been infected by asymptomatic younger relatives.

Vaccines reduce costs of treatment

As a corollary of the fact that vaccines ease the burden on a country’s public healthcare system, vaccines also reduce the cost of treating diseases. It has many positive knock-on economic effects as well, as a healthier population is generally more productive and prosperous.

Vaccines are easy to deliver

Through mass immunization campaigns, like Network18 Sanjeevani – A Shot Of Life, which aims to vaccinate all Indians against Covid-19, vaccines can be delivered to a large number of people quickly. Furthermore, healthcare leaders are evolving their methods to deliver vaccines even quicker in poorer parts of the world.

Vaccines lower the risk of getting other diseases

A happy side effect of vaccines are they also provide a degree of protection against other associated illnesses. Because they reinforce the body’s immune systems, vaccines make the body more resistant to similar virus strains like the ones they are targeted against.

It’s for these very reasons that if every Indian were to get the Covid-19 vaccine, we would be able to vanquish Covid-19. We must embrace vaccinations and spread access to correct information to every citizen. And with the right information, we can embark on a path to building a disease-free, happy India. That’s the motivation behind India’s largest vaccination drive, Network18 ‘Sanjeevani – A Shot Of Life’, a special CSR initiative by Federal Bank. Join this movement for India’s health and immunity and help spread access to Covid-19 vaccination and information to all Indians.