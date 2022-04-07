English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

    Domestic pharma industry revenues to grow by 6-8% FY2023: ICRA

    The revenues of homegrown drug firms are expected to moderate from a growth of 8-10 per cent in 2021-22, ICRA stated citing findings from the sample set of sample set of 21 companies.

    PTI
    April 07, 2022 / 06:45 PM IST

    Revenues of leading domestic pharma companies are likely to grow by 6-8 per cent in the current fiscal, ratings firm ICRA said on Thursday.

    The revenues of homegrown drug firms are expected to moderate from a growth of 8-10 per cent in 2021-22, it stated citing findings from the sample set of sample set of 21 companies.

    Growth in FY2023 is expected to be supported by growth of 7-9 per cent in the domestic market, 12-14 per cent in the emerging markets and 7-9 per cent in the European business, ICRA said.

    Besides, growth in the US business is expected to remain muted, owing to subdued pricing environment in the market in the near to mid-term, it added.

    Further, ICRA expects the research and development (R&D) expenses to stabilise at current levels of 6.5 per cent-7.5 per cent of revenues for its sample set as companies continue to focus on complex generics, first-to-file opportunities and specialty products, which entail higher R&D expenses.

    Close
    Stable investments in R&D to develop such products will support growth and margin improvement over the medium-term, it added.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Business #domestic pharma industry #Health #Icra
    first published: Apr 7, 2022 06:43 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.