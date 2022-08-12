Doctors and hospitals are great but ecosystem for medical tourists need to improve in India: Ahmed Danish, CEO, Healthtrip

Ahmed Danish is the co-founder and chief executive of Healthtrip, India’s largest medical travel company, which works as a cross-border health benefit and travel platform to provide medical accessibility to international patients.

In 2021-22, the firm served about 12,000 patients based on their medical needs, location and budget through its partnership with about 150 hospitals and clinics in India, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Southeast Asia.

In this chat with Moneycontrol, Danish, who is also a core member of the government’s committee on medical tourism and technical advisor for a national portal on medical travel, speaks about the potential of the sector and how his company plans to tap a larger share of business through high-quality service. Edited excerpts:

How has the company’s journey been so far?

We started off in 2018 and, since then, we have grown significantly, from zero to over $1 million a month of business. We have been getting patients from 42 countries and have offices in about 7-8 countries. Plus, we do digital marketing, and we have a full-fledged technology base pool, probably the best in the world from a medical tourism perspective. It’s a very new industry.

There are very few organised players globally in the space. And, therefore, we had to build everything ourselves. The thing to note here is the industry existed before—we just needed to organise it. But there was no template to copy. My earlier stints have been with e-commerce majors but this was a completely new space. We started in 2018 but two years went for COVID-19 during which there was no business due to lockdowns and disruptions. We had to survive that period and, since then, we have bounced back.

Why is there a need for organised service providers in the medical tourism sector?

The industry has been there and people have been coming to India, but there have been no branded options for the patient to guide them. There have been some small websites or people coming through individual referrals. But patients are largely betting their lives on something and they are going to a country where they don’t even know the language and there is no proper company or brand that they are relying upon.

I would like to say we are doing for the sector what OYO did for hotels. You had hotels that were good quality, but now that there’s a brand that is associated to assure that you will get a certain experience in all those hotels, it provides predictable reliability.

What do you think are the biggest challenges that patients who come to India to avail treatment face?

I think the biggest challenge in the sector is the ecosystem. Even now, though we have the best hospitals and the best doctors, when it comes to accommodation, the experience outside the hospital, from the arrival to the hospital, it’s not very good and that’s really sad, because patients have to spend about 90 percent of their time outside the hospital. That space has been very unorganised.

The quality of guesthouses, and the quality of service that we get outside, is not up to the mark. In comparison, patients who go to Thailand or Turkey—these are the countries India is competing with—are offering a far more suitable ecosystem.

Also read I From August 12, option of Corbevax as booster doses for all jabbed with Covaxin, Covishield earlier

So how do you think that can be changed?

We are trying to set up guesthouses or partnering with guesthouses that are working on standards to ensure that patients and their attendants get high-quality services. We sometimes provide dedicated vehicles to patients for pick and drop. And then we use trained translators for interpretation who are able to converse properly with doctors to ensure they are treated ethically. If, for example, a doctor is saying that a patient does not require surgery, then that’s what needs to be communicated to the patient. So those are aspects where we are helping patients outside the hospitals. Where they stay, related people will help them with their logistics.

A major concern for the industry is that there is a lack of standardisation in rates of treatments and procedures...

But isn’t that true for domestic patients as well? Doctors are ultimately artists and an artist could charge a rate based on their demand. If, for instance, there is a high-profile doctor, there are thousands of people who are willing to consult them. It’s a doctor’s field—whether it’s an international or a domestic patient. In fact, there’s a different costs for different doctors in the same hospital also. That’s the nature of the industry. As you know, there are Indians who go to the United States for medical treatment because they trust the doctors there more. Ultimately, you are paying for the doctor and you pay more for the doctor you feel is better.

What are your plans for your company?

We have about 150 hospitals on board and we are targeting about 500 by the end of this year. We have served about 12,000 patients this year and we intend to offer our services to about 50,000 patients during 2022-23.

There is quite some buzz around the Heal in India initiative that is likely to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day. Do you expect it to bring a major turnaround for the sector?

I think it’s going to be extremely useful for the industry. It will also help patients gain a lot more confidence as they will now know that they are coming to a country where the government is taking care and is ensuring that their service is going to be good. It is an exciting time for the sector.

What can be the components that can be particularly helpful to the patients?

Medical tourists now will have an option to choose from a repository of specific information. It’s going to help them talk to experts immediately. For instance, if someone is looking for an Ayurvedic hospital, they can immediately talk to somebody who is going to guide them about that hospital and the treatment or procedure needed. So the patients will have immediate answers. It will also help them choose and discover accredited hospitals and companies like us which make the whole experience smoother for them.

As all service providers are going to keep updating the status of the patients, the government can also track the status of the different patients who are coming to India and the quality of service being delivered to them. The scheme will also have a grievance redressal mechanism through which patients can highlight their problems if they are facing any issues.

The government is also trying to get government hospitals and Ayurveda centres on the medical tourism map in a big way. Ayurveda is already very popular among medical tourists but post COVID-19, people across the globe have become even more health conscious, and it’s not only about physical but also mental health now. People want to detox and destress themselves and Ayurveda can take care of that.

I think the Incredible India campaign helped tourism in India in a big way, now the Heal in India initiative will change the face of the medical tourism sector.