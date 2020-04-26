Moneycontrol daily home isolation planner: April 26

It is becoming increasingly clear that Indians are going to be confined to their homes for a while because of the spread of the coronavirus. So why not make good use of the time?

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period. We have added some home workouts, activities, good reads, music to relax or get you pumped up, guide to online events, activities and more.

Quick workout to start the day

Today’s for meditation.

A list of meditation podcasts here.

Feel good with this quote:

“Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can. “

- Arthur Ashe



52 places to visit … umm, virtually.



An animated crochet dinosaur.



Some sharply designed websites. Let's get you in the weekend mood.



Just listen to this song, ok?





Be in the know: Tips to keep food fresh in the fridge.

Be creative: Take a stab at faux calligraphy.

Be up-to-date: COVID-19 and forced experiments.



Cook up a storm

Go Pho Ga today.

Time to wind down

Listen: The Dropout, a podcast about the rise and fall of Theranos.

Watch: Living With Yourself, on Netflix.

Read: If This Is A Man, by Primo Levi.

Write: 5 tasks you will complete this week.