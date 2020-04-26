App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Apr 26, 2020 07:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol daily home isolation planner: April 26

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

It is becoming increasingly clear that Indians are going to be confined to their homes for a while because of the spread of the coronavirus. So why not make good use of the time?

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period. We have added some home workouts, activities, good reads, music to relax or get you pumped up, guide to online events, activities and more.

Quick workout to start the day

Close

Today’s for meditation.

related news

A list of meditation podcasts here.

Feel good with this quote:

“Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can. “

- Arthur Ashe

Show off on your WhatsApp group

Make good your time

Cook up a storm

Go Pho Ga today.

Time to wind down

Listen: The Dropout, a podcast about the rise and fall of Theranos.

Watch: Living With Yourself, on Netflix.

Read:  If This Is A Man, by Primo Levi.

Write: 5 tasks you will complete this week.

Click here to see all the previous planners

First Published on Apr 26, 2020 07:16 am

tags #coronavirus #Health #India #MC Home Isolation Planner

