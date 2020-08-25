DK Shivakumar tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to private hospital in Bengaluru

DK Shivakumar, Karnataka Congress State President, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection. Shivakumar has been admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru.



Karnataka Congress State President DK Shivakumar says he has tested positive for #COVID19.

They said the 58-year-old leader got admitted to the hospital on August 24, PTI reported.

On August 22, Shivakumar had tweeted that he was postponing his tour to flood-ravaged parts of the state on health grounds.

"On health grounds, postponing my visit by three days to the flood-affected regions of Belagavi and Bagalkote districts which was scheduled on August 24 and 25. The new itinerary will be released soon," he had said.

Bengaluru has topped the charts of new positive cases. The capital recorded 1,918 fresh infections and 26 deaths on August 25. The city has cumulatively reported 1,09,793 cases and 1,694 deaths due to the coronavirus.

Karnataka reported 5,851 fresh coronavirus cases and the state's overall tally shot past 2.83 lakh positive persons. Moreover, 130 deaths pushed the total fatalities to 4,810.

The total number of active cases in the state is 81,211, while Bengaluru has 34,735 active coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma, too, tested positive for COVID-19 on August 25, a day before the commencement of Assembly's monsoon session. On August 24, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Speaker Gian Chand Gupta were also found infected with the virus.

