Distribution of COVID-19 vaccines among states done in transparent manner: Centre

Representative image

Allocation of COVID-19 vaccines to a state is done based on its population, caseload, utilisation efficiency and wastage factors, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday said and dismissed media reports alleging non-transparent distribution of the jabs.

The ministry said the allegations of non-transparent distribution of vaccines among states are "completely without any basis, and not fully informed".

It clarified that the Government of India continues to allocate COVID-19 vaccines to states and union territories in a transparent manner based on the population of a state, caseload, its utilisation efficiency and wastage factors.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

In a statement, the ministry said India's National COVID Vaccination Programme is built on scientific and epidemiological evidence, WHO guidelines and global best practices.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Anchored in systematic end-to-end planning, it is implemented through effective and efficient participation of states and UTs and the people at large.

There have been some media reports alleging non-transparent allocation of COVID-19 vaccines to states, according to the statement. The ministry said the "allegations are completely without any basis, and not fully informed".

It is clarified that the Government of India continues to allocate COVID-19 vaccines to states and UTs in a transparent manner, it stated.

Information about the vaccine supply by the Government of India, consumption by the states and UTs, balance and unutilised vaccine doses available with them, along with vaccine supply in the pipeline is regularly shared through press releases made by Press Information Bureau, and also through other forums, the statement said.