English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

    DGCI grants market authorisation to SII kit for skin test for latent TB diagnosis

    The approval comes following recommendations by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) which had reviewed the findings of the study, conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), for using the kit for diagnosis of latent TB infection in the country.

    PTI
    May 10, 2022 / 07:43 PM IST
    Representative Image (AFP)

    Representative Image (AFP)

    Drug regulator DGCI has granted market authorisation to the Serum Institute of India’s Cy-Tb kit for 18 years and above which can be used for skin test for diagnosis of latent Tuberculosis, official sources said on Tuesday.

    The approval comes following recommendations by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) which had reviewed the findings of the study, conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), for using the kit for diagnosis of latent TB infection in the country.

    The Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) gave its approval on Monday.

    Director, government and regulatory affairs at Serum Institute of India (SII), Prakash Kumar Singh, had submitted an application to the DGCI seeking market authorisation for the kit.

    Pune-based firm Mylab has partnered with the SII for this kit, an official source said.

    Close

    "Under the leadership of our CEO Adar Poonawalla our firm (SII) is committed to make available a made in India, next generation, highly cost effective skin test for diagnosis of Tuberculosis infection (Cy-Tb). The availability of Cy-Tb will play a crucial role in making India TB free and will also be in line with our Prime Minister’s vision of Making in India for the world,” an official source quoted Singh as having said in the application.

    India is committed to eliminate Tuberculosis by 2025, five years ahead of the target for TB set by Sustainable Development Goals 2030.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Cy-Tb kit #DGCI #Drugs Controller General of India #Health #Serum Institute of India
    first published: May 10, 2022 07:43 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.