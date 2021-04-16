Deputy CM Manish Sisodia appointed nodal officer for COVID-19 management in Delhi

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was on Friday appointed the nodal officer for COVID-19 management in the national capital, according to an official order.

Sisodia will be responsible for inter-ministerial coordination till further orders, it said.

Also Read: Delhi COVID-19 Cases: Arvind Kejriwal announces weekend curfew; malls, gyms to shut on weekdays too

Also Read: Dedicate hospital beds for COVID-19 patients, Health Ministry directs Central ministries, PSUs

As the number of COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate continue to rise in the city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced a curfew this weekend and the closure of malls, gymnasiums and auditoriums till April 30 as part of sweeping restrictions to break the chain of the infection.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Delhi recorded 16,699 COVID-19 cases and 112 fatalities on Thursday, according to the health department.

Also Read: Analysis: India shifts from mass vaccine exporter to importer, worrying the world

The positivity rate soared to 20.22 percent, the highest till date in Delhi.

The city had registered 17,282 new infections on Wednesday, its highest single-day spike till date. The number of cases has been on an upward spiral in the last few days.