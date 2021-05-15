Delhi to start oxygen concentrator bank: CM Arvind Kejriwal

The patients who have been discharged from the hospital but still need oxygen can also use these oxygen concentrators.

In view to fight the COVID-19 crisis, oxygen concentrator banks (OCB) have been set up in every district in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on May 15. The CM further said that 200 such banks were set up in every district.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Kejriwal said, "From today we will be starting an oxygen concentrator bank. We have often seen that oxygen levels of people have dropped after being infected with COVID-19. If they are provided oxygen immediately, their condition will not worsen. And if the life saving gas is not provided on time, they have to be admitted in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) and some even die of the disease."

If any patient who is in home isolation needs medical oxygen, the team will reach their home within two hours. A technical person will also be a part of the team in order to help the families how to use the oxygen concentrators, CM Kejriwal said.

Also, the patients who have been discharged from the hospital but still need oxygen can also use these oxygen concentrators.

China cancels Mount Everest climbs over fears of virus from Nepal The CM said, "For such patients our team will also deliver the oxygen concentrators. Our doctors will be in touch with these patients until they recover. They will also be hospitalised in case need arises." "After the patient is recovered, the oxygen concentrator will be taken back, sanitized and then will be given to other patient in need," CM Kejriwal said. Kejriwal said that any patient can dial up 103 to take this service. "However, our team of doctor will make sure if you really need oxygen concentrator," the CM said. The CM also announced that the cases in the national capital is now seeing a decline. It reported nearly 6,500 cases as compared to about 8,500 cases yesterday. The positivity rate of the national capital now stands at 11 percent as compared to 12 percent yesterday. The CM in his address also thanked the doctors, engineers and the workers who built a 1000 bed ICU beds in just 15 days. Kejriwal concluded his conference by saying that Ola foundation and Give India foundation is helping Delhi in providing oxygen concentrators in every home. Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here