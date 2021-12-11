Delhi reports second COVID-19 Omicron case

Omicron variant [Representative image]

A 35-year-old fully-vaccinated man, with travel history to Zimbabwe and South Africa, has tested positive for Omicron variant of COVID-19, becoming the second patient of the highly-contagious virus in Delhi.

He is admitted at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) and only has weakness as a symptom. He returned to India from Zimbabwe and had even travelled to South Africa.

On December 5, a 37-year-old fully-vaccinated man - who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania - became the first patient of Omicron in the national capital. The patient, a resident of Ranchi, travelled from Tanzania to Doha and from there to Delhi on a Qatar Airways flight on December 2. The patient, a resident of Ranchi, travelled from Tanzania to Doha and from there to Delhi on a Qatar Airways flight on December 2.

The Delhi government has designated the LNJP hospital for treatment of patients infected with the new Omicron variant of coronavirus. According to the Centre, the countries designated as "at-risk" include the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel. According to the Centre, the countries designated as "at-risk" include the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.