English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

    Delhi reports 4th monkeypox case as 31-year-old Nigerian woman tests positive

    With this case, India’s tally of monkeypox infections has gone up to nine.

    PTI
    August 03, 2022 / 08:57 PM IST
    Monkeypox is a disease that causes fevers and skin lesions.

    Monkeypox is a disease that causes fevers and skin lesions.

    Delhi reported its fourth case of monkeypox on Wednesday with a 31-year-old Nigerian woman testing positive for the disease, official sources said.

    With this case, India’s tally of monkeypox infections has gone up to nine.

    She is the first woman in the country to test positive for monkeypox which manifests itself with fever, skin lesions and swollen lymph nodes.

    The woman has fever and skin lesions and is admitted to LNJP hospital, sources said, adding her samples were sent for testing and the results came positive on Wednesday.

    There is no information about her travelling abroad recently, sources said. The first monkeypox patient in Delhi was discharged on Monday from the LNJP hospital.

    Close
    The first monkeypox patient in Delhi was discharged on Monday from the LNJP hospital.
    PTI
    Tags: #case #fourth #India #monkeypox
    first published: Aug 3, 2022 08:57 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.