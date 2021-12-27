Delhi records 331 COVID cases, highest daily count since June 9; positivity rate jumps to 0.68%

Representative image

Delhi on Monday recorded 331 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day rise since June 9, and one death while the positivity rate mounted to 0.68 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi rose to 25,106.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded 290 cases with a positivity rate of 0.55 per cent and one fatality, according to official figures.

On Saturday and Friday, the daily case counts had stood at 249 and 180 cases respectively.

On Monday, it jumped to 331 cases with a positivity rate of 0.68 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin.

This rise is the highest since June 9 when 337 cases were logged with a positivity rate of 0.46 per cent, while 36 deaths were also recorded on that day.

The number of cumulative cases on Monday stood at 14,43,683. Over 14.17 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

The spike in fresh cases in the last few days is being recorded amid a jump in cases of new Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Seven Covid-19 deaths were reported here in November this year, according to official data.

Delhi had recorded four Covid deaths in October and five in September.

A total of 48,589 tests — 46,549 RT-PCR tests and 2,040 rapid antigen tests—were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.