Delhi records 1,491 new COVID-19 cases, 130 fatalities; positivity rate 1.93%

Delhi recorded 1,491 fresh coronavirus cases and 130 fatalities on Wednesday, while the positivity rate declined to 1.93 percent, according to the daily health bulletin.

This is the fourth day in a row when the daily cases in the national capital have remained below 2,000.

"Positivity down to 1.93 percent and total positive cases come down to 1491. These are lowest numbers in last 2 months. We still need to take all precautions and follow covid appropriate behaviour," Health Minister Satyendar Jain tweeted.

The national capital had recorded 1,568 cases and 156 fatalities on Tuesday, while the positivity rate came down marginally to 2.14 percent.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

According to the latest health bulletin, the 130 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 23,695.

On Monday, the national capital had recorded 1,550 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 207 fatalities and the positivity rate was 2.52 percent.

On Sunday, 1,649 cases and 189 deaths were recorded, while the positivity rate had dipped to 2.42 percent.

Since April 19, both daily cases and single-day death count had been spiralling up with over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on April 20; rising to 306 fatalities on April 22.

On May 2, the city registered a record 407 deaths, according to the official data.

A total of 77,103 tests, including 53,542 RT-PCR tests and 23,561 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, according to the health bulletin on Wednesday.

The number of cumulative cases on Tuesday stood at 14,21,477.