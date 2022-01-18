Delhi records 11,684 fresh COVID-19 cases, 38 more fatalities

Delhi logged 11,684 fresh COVID-19 cases and 38 more deaths due to the viral disease on Tuesday, while the positivity rate declined to 22.47 per cent, according to a bulletin issued by the city health department.

The national capital had reported 12,527 fresh COVID cases and 24 deaths due to the disease on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at 27.99 per cent.

A total of 52,002 tests were conducted to detect the infection on Monday, higher than the 44,762 tests carried out on Sunday.

A total of 2,730 patients are admitted to hospitals, including 139 on ventilator.

The case tally has climbed to 17,34,181 in Delhi while the death toll due to COVID has gone up to 25,425.

The number of active cases in the city stands at 78,112, including 63,432 patients in home isolation.