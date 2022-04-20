Delhi makes masks mandatory again, COVID-19 SOP for schools issued: Sources

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is likely to make wearing face masks compulsory in public places in the national capital, news agency ANI reported on April 20 citing sources as saying.

As per sources, DDMA is likely to bring back a fine of Rs 500 for not wearing masks.

Schools would remain , however, guidelines will be issued for better management, the sources said.

The meeting also discussed whether testing needs to be ramped up. In addition to this, more emphasis will be given on vaccination for eligible age groups, it said.

This comes after Delhi on April 19 recorded a nearly 26 percent jump in fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours, but the positivity rate has dropped to 4.42 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

Meanwhile, there are 9,735 beds for COVID patients in Delhi hospitals and 80 (0.82 per cent) of them are occupied, the department said in a bulletin. It also said that 99.18 per cent beds (9,657 beds) in city hospitals are vacant.

Though the positivity rate has gone down, the number of patients under home isolation have increased in the last few days.

On Tuesday, a total of 1,274 COVID-19 patients were under home isolation while on Monday this number was 1,188. On April 17, as many as 964 patients were under home isolation.

The bulletin said that as on date there were 625 containment zones across the city.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13, 2022 year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The Centre too on April 19 had advised Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra and Mizoram to maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action, if required, in the areas of concern to control any emerging spread of the coronavirus.

As these states and the Union Territory of Delhi reported higher contribution to India's COVID-19 caseload and a higher positivity rate, the Centre had advised them to focus on monitoring clusters of new cases and containment efforts for curbing the spread of the infection as well as on vaccination of the eligible population, including primary vaccination and administration of precaution doses.

In a letter, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan advised Delhi and the four states to follow the five-fold strategy of "test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour", with a particular emphasis on wearing of masks in crowded areas. "It is essential that the states must maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action, if required, in any areas of concern to control any emerging spread of the infection. Testing and surveillance still remain important to track the virus, its spread and evolution," Bhushan said in the letter.





