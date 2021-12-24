Delhi logs 180 fresh COVID cases in a day, highest since June 16; positivity rate rises to 0.29%

Representative image.

The national capital on Friday recorded 180 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day rise since June 16, and zero death while the positivity rate mounted to 0.29 per cent, according to data shared by Delhi’s health department.

On June 16, the city had logged 212 COVID-19 cases. The total number of cases reported in Delhi so far rose to 14,42,813.

Over 14.16 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,103.

Five deaths have been reported in December so far.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Delhi has witnessed an uptick in COVID-19 infections in the last few days amid a jump in cases of the new Omicron variant.

The city had on Wednesday logged 125 cases, which was then the highest daily count since June 22.

The positivity rate was 0.20 per cent.

On Friday, 180 fresh cases were recorded with an increased positivity rate of 0.29 per cent.

On Thursday, the daily case count stood at 118 with a positivity rate of 0.19 per cent, while one death was reported.

Seven COVID-19 deaths were reported here in November, four in October and five in September.

A total of 62,697 tests, with 57,583 RT-PCR and 5,114 rapid antigen ones, were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.