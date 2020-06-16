App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 10:51 AM IST | Source: Firstpost.com

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain admitted to hospital after showing COVID-19 symptoms

Satyendar Jain was experiencing high fever and a drop in oxygen levels that are some symptoms of Coronavirus.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Health minister of Delhi, Satyendar Jain, has been admitted to Delhi's Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital after showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Jain experienced high fever and a drop in oxygen levels after which he was admitted to the hospital on June 15 night.


Jain tweeted to confirm the development this morning:



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted to wish him good health and quick recovery.

A little over a week back, Arvind Kejriwal, had reported ill health after which he was tested for COVID-19, the results of which came out negative.

The national capital is seeing a rapid surge in the number of Coronavirus cases.

As per the Union Health Ministry's data, until June 16 Delhi had 42,829 confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of which 16,664 people have recovered, 25,002 are active cases and as many as 1,400 people have died.


This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 10:03 am

tags #AAP #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #Satyendar Jain

