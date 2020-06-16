Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain admitted to hospital after showing COVID-19 symptoms

Health minister of Delhi, Satyendar Jain, has been admitted to Delhi's Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital after showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Jain experienced high fever and a drop in oxygen levels after which he was admitted to the hospital on June 15 night.



Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated

— Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) June 16, 2020

Jain tweeted to confirm the development this morning:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted to wish him good health and quick recovery.



अपनी सेहत का ख़्याल किए बिना आप रात दिन 24 घंटे जनता की सेवा में लगे रहे। अपना ख़्याल रखें और जल्द स्वस्थ हों। https://t.co/pmsU5fuuRP — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 16, 2020



A little over a week back, Arvind Kejriwal, had reported ill health after which he was tested for COVID-19, the results of which came out negative.

The national capital is seeing a rapid surge in the number of Coronavirus cases.

As per the Union Health Ministry's data, until June 16 Delhi had 42,829 confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of which 16,664 people have recovered, 25,002 are active cases and as many as 1,400 people have died.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.