Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 08:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi govt issues health advisory on coronavirus, sets up 24x7 control room

A round-the-clock control room has also been set up at the Directorate General of Health Services' headquarters to address queries related to the virus.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Delhi government on Wednesday issued a health advisory on the novel coronavirus (nCov) and prescribed do's and dont's for the public to ward off any infection, officials said.

A round-the-clock control room has also been set up at the Directorate General of Health Services' headquarters to address queries related to the virus.

India has so far reported three positive cases of nCoV from Kerala, after its outbreak in China's Wuhan city.

First Published on Feb 5, 2020 08:35 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.