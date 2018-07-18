Delhi government plans to revise midday meal plan after incidents of students falling ill

The Delhi government is set to revise the midday meal plan at schools, following two recent incidents wherein the students fell ill after consuming midday meal.

According to a report by Times of India, Delhi government could enrol services of NGO Akshaypatra to revamp the midday meal model in the national capital.

“We are working on the project and are coming up with solutions soon. We are reconsidering Akshaya Patra and reworking the entire midday contracts for the whole of Delhi,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in the report.

Akshaya Pata is also keen to commence their service on a short notice, as per the report, albeit the permission should come through. At present, the proposal is with the Lieutenant Governor. Backed by the Supreme Court judgment, the Delhi government now wants to expedite the matter timely.

Akshaya Patra has been setting up kitchens in the capital with the goal of catering up to 1 lakh schoolchildren in its first year.

Jahangirpuri is expected to be its first kitchen which is, currently, a work in progress. Akshaya Patra is waiting for the official nod from the government before commencing its service.

This will not be Akshaya Patra’s first time entering into the capital to set up kitchens. The government had earlier raised objections to its proposal. However, this time Akshaya Patra has changed the terms of its proposal.

The NGO targets to set kitchens across the capital in three months after signing the MoU with the government.

“The corporates have already given us land. If given a license to work, we will be able to set up a kitchen in 2-3 months,” said Naveena Neerada Dasa Head of Communications of Akshaya Patra Foundation.