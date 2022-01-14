MARKET NEWS

Delhi expected to record less than 25,000 COVID-19 cases on January 14: Minister Satyendra Jain

The city had on Thursday reported 28,867 COVID-19 cases, the sharpest single-day spike since the pandemic began, and 31 deaths, while the positivity rate surged to 29.21 per cent, according to the health department data.

PTI
January 14, 2022 / 12:13 PM IST
Representative image

Delhi is expected to record less than 25,000 coronavirus cases on Friday, Health Minister Satyendra Jain said, while stating that almost 75 per cent of those who have succumbed to the infection were unvaccinated.

"Delhi is expected to record less than 25,000 cases today,” Jain told reporters.

The city had on Thursday reported 28,867 COVID-19 cases, the sharpest single-day spike since the pandemic began, and 31 deaths, while the positivity rate surged to 29.21 per cent, according to the health department data.

Delhi’s previous biggest daily jump of 28,395 cases was recorded on April 20 last year.

According to official data, of the 97 people who died here due to Covid, between January 9 to January 12, 70 people were unvaccinated, while 19 had taken the first jab and eight were fully vaccinated.

"Nearly 75 per cent of the people who died due to coronavirus had not even taken a single dose of the vaccine. It is important to get vaccinated. There have also been instances where people had severe illnesses before they contracted COVID-19,” Jain noted.

The minister added that more than 13,000 hospital beds are lying vacant in the city.
PTI
Tags: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi #Health #India #Satyendra Jain
first published: Jan 14, 2022 12:13 pm

