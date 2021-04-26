Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visits COVID facility at Radha Soami Satsang Beas, thanks Centre for medical staff

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the ITBP’s Radha Soami COVID care facility in Delhi’s Chhatarpur on Monday and thanked the Union government for providing doctors and medical staff at the centre which has 500 oxygen-supported beds.

He said 200 ICU beds will be arranged at the facility.

Also Read: Delhi lockdown extended by 1 week as oxygen situation still 'under stress': CM Arvind Kejriwal

"Visited the Radha Soami facility this morning, 500 oxygen beds start today. More beds will be added in the next few days. We will also start 200 ICU beds here. Grateful to Babaji for helping us. Thank you Central government for providing doctors and medical staff of ITBP,” Kejriwal tweeted after the visit.

Also Read: United Airlines to resume flights from Delhi to US on April 25

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel COVID Care Centre (SPCCC) at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in south Delhi is operated by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

"SPCCC will provide treatment free of cost. No walk-in admissions will be made,” ITBP spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey had said, adding admission to the centre will be made on reference by the district surveillance officers (DSO).

A brief standard operating procedure (SOP) issued on Sunday said patients after getting a reference from a DSO will report at the reception of the SPCCC and after initial documentation, their physical examination will be done and subsequently, they will be admitted.

Delhi is facing an acute shortage of oxygen beds for serious COVID-19 patients and has almost run out of ICU facilities amid soaring infections.