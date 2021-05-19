Deferring vaccination for six months after COVID-19 recovery a threat: IMA chief
The inoculation process should be expedited and the target of 60-70 percent COVID-19 vaccination should be completed within a few months, IMA chief Dr. JA Jayalal said.
Representative image of the COVID-19 vaccine vaccination process (Image: Reuters)
Days after a government panel recommended that those recovering from COVID-19 should delay getting vaccinated for six-nine months, Indian Medical Association (IMA)’s president Dr JA Jayalal has said that it may put people at risk.
“There is a conflict as to when should people recovering from COVID-19 get vaccinated. Making them wait for six months holds a threat of exposing them to the virus," news reports said quoting Jayalal as saying.
Jayalal was reportedly speaking about the need to ramp up the nationwide vaccination drive to help protect people against a possible third wave of infections.
“Only way forward is vaccination. If we are not pushing for mass vaccination, it is not safe to face the third wave that is bound to occur. Mass vaccination has to be done. The Centre must procure a maximum number of vaccines and decentralise the process, even to the level of door-to-door vaccination,” he said according to news agency ANI.
The inoculation process should be expedited and the target of 60-70 percent vaccination should be completed within a few months, Jayalal added.
The IMA president also said that any widening of the gap between the two vaccine doses should be done with scientific evidence. “The government should come out with an objective for everyone in this country getting vaccinated at the earliest so that we will be able to have a COVID-free India in the near future,” ANI quoted Jayalal as saying.
Last week, the Centre had increased the gap between two doses of the Covidshield COVID-19 vaccine to 12-16 weeks from what was four to eight weeks earlier.
Recently, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) had said that people having tested positive, in a laboratory test, for COVID-19 should defer getting the jab for six months after they recover.
Recently, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) had said that people having tested positive, in a laboratory test, for COVID-19 should defer getting the jab for six months after they recover.

These developments came at a time when India is facing a shortage of vaccine doses amid a second wave of infections. Rapid nationwide inoculation is being seen as an effective way to curb the further spread of the infectious disease.