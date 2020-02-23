Deaths in Jammu due to cough syrup: A grim reminder of drug regulation laxity

The state of drug regulation in India has once again came under the spotlight with the death of at least nine children in Udhampur district of Jammu & Kashmir. This came after they consumed a cough syrup that allegedly contained a poisonous compound called Diethylene Glycol, reports suggest.

The cough syrup Coldbest-PC is made by Himachal Pradesh-based drug maker Digital Vision. The syrup was recalled from the market and its production was halted.

Poor oversight, laxity in implementing laws, corruption in local FDAs and government's over-emphasis on cost over quality, is enabling unscrupulous manufacturers to operate with impunity.

A report by The Indian Express, quotes Dr Renu Sharma, Director Health Services (DHS), Jammu, as saying that nine deaths took place between December-end 2019 and January 17 in Ramnagar block of Udhampur. The patients were hospitalised with acute kidney failure. The common factor found in all of those cases was that they took Coldbest-PC. In total, 17 children were affected.

PGIMER, Chandigarh which had tested samples of the cough syrup, found presence of Diethylene Glycol. The samples of the cough syrup were also sent to Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory, Chandigarh for further testing.

Poor oversight

"Propylene glycol is a food additive. It is also used as a drug solubilizer, an excipient. It carries flavours in food and beverages, helps retain taste. Diethylene glycol is a chemical used to make polymers and anti-freeze. 9 children died in J&K because it appears that a manufacturer mistook one for the other," Dinesh Thakur, an activist and whistle-blower has said.

Thakur has demanded thorough investigation.

The incident also points to possible lapses of testing the drug batches before releasing them into the market.

Digital Vision, in the past was pulled-up by drug regulators for marketing not of standard quality (NSQ) drugs.

This was not the first case or will be the last one.

A few years ago at least nine people have lost eye-sight during a cataract surgery in government Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, Hyderabad due to an alleged microbial contamination of saline solution. The blame game went on between hospital, doctors and manufacturing company, but no one has been punished.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that one in ten medical products in low-and-middle-income countries is substandard or falsified.

A substandard drug may contain no active ingredient, the wrong active ingredient or the wrong amount of correct active ingredient. They are also laden with impurities, much higher than the acceptable range.

The substandard drugs are out there in the market, because the companies producing them, does not follow current good manufacturing practices and take short cuts for profits, and regulators' poor oversight, in some cases it could be just a case of deliberate overlook.

Himachal Pradesh has become a major pharmaceutical formulation hub in North India due to tax incentives given to manufacturers under special category status accorded to the state. But, the incident after incident from manufacturers operating in that state, points to inadequacies in oversight of regulatory authorities there.