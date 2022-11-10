Deadly listeria infection reported in 6 US states. What it is

(Image credit: CDC)

Several US states have reported cases of listeria -- an infection believed to be linked to contaminated meat. The illness causes fever, diarrhoea and muscle pains and can be serious for those who are pregnant, above the age of 65 or have weakened immunity.

As of November 9, there were 16 cases of listeria reported across New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Illinois, California and Massachusetts, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said. One pregnant woman lost her baby after becoming ill. Another patient died.

In all, thirteen were hospitalised.

The CDC says the actual number of illnesses is likely to be higher than what is recorded because many people recover without medical care and are never tested for the infection.

Majority of the patients reported eating cheese or meat from deli counters.

In New York, five of the seven patients said they bought food from different locations of the same grocery store chain selling international foods.

But since the infection is not limited to one state, investigators said: "A contaminated food likely introduced the outbreak strain of Listeria into delis in multiple states."

They have found similarities bacteria samples from patients to be closely related." This suggests that people in this outbreak got sick from the same food," CDC said.

For now, health officials have advised people at high risk of having severe listeria to avoid eating cheese or meat from delis, unless it is reheated properly.