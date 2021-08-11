DCGI approves mix-and-match trial of Covishield and Covaxin doses: Report

The mix-and-match study will be conducted by Christian Medical College, Vellore [Representative image]

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has reportedly approved a trial of mixing of two COVID-19 vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin.

The mix-and-match study will be conducted by Christian Medical College, Vellore, India Today reported.

The nod comes roughly 11 days after the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the CDSCO (Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation) recommended granting a nod for the mix-and-match trial.

Additionally, the SEC panel had also recommended granting permission to Bharat Biotech for carrying out a study on the interchangeability of its Covaxin and the under-trial adenoviral intranasal vaccine candidate BBV154. However, DCGI has not yet taken a decision in this regard, the report said.

Meanwhile, a recent study by ICMR involving 98 people, 18 of whom had inadvertently received Covishield as first dose and Covaxin as the second in Uttar Pradesh showed that combining these two COVID-19 vaccines elicited better immunogenicity than two doses of the same vaccine.

The study also found that immunisation with a combination of Covishield and Covaxin was safe and the adverse effects were also found to be similar when compared to the same dose regimen.

Such mixed regimens will also help to overcome the challenges of shortfall of particular vaccines and remove hesitancy around vaccines in people's mind that could have genesis in programmatic 'errors' especially in settings where multiple COVID-19 vaccines are being used, the study highlighted. However, to conclusively prove these findings a multicentre RCT needs to be carried out, the study underlined.

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Serum Institute’s Covishield were the first two COVID-19 vaccines to receive emergency use approval in India and are the most widely used in the country.