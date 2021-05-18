Coronavirus update | Daily COVID-19 recoveries more than 4 lakh for first time in India

Coronavirus

India has recorded more than 4 lakh daily COVID-19 recoveries in a single day for the first time, while new coronavirus infections settled below 3 lakh for the second day, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

A total of 4,22,436 patients have recuperated in a span of 24 hours, taking India's cumulative recoveries to 2,15,96,512.

Average daily recovery of more than 3,55,944 cases has been recorded in the last 14 days, the ministry said.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

A total of 2,63,533 new cases were registered in a day.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Ten states reported 74.54 percent of the new cases in a span of 24 hours. Karnataka has reported the highest daily new cases at 38,603, followed by Tamil Nadu with 33,075 new cases.

India's total COVID-19 active cases have decreased to 3353765 with net decline of 1,63,232 cases being recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours. It now comprises 13.29 percent of the country's total cases.

Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal cumulatively account for 69.01 percent of India's total Active Cases.

The National Mortality Rate currently stands at 1.10 percent, the ministry said.

A total of 4,329 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours.

Ten states account for 75.98 percent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (1000). Karnataka follows with 476 daily deaths.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached nearly 18.44 crore.

A total of 18,44,53,149 vaccine doses have been administered through 26,87,638 sessions, according to the provisional report till 7 am.

These include 96,59,441 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 66,52,389 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,45,00,303 FLWs who have received the first dose, 82,17,075 FLWs who have taken the second dose and, 59,39,290 beneficiaries in the 18-44 years age group who have received the first dose.

Besides, 5,76,64,616 and 92,43,104 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years have been administered the first and second dose respectively while 5,46,64,577 and 1,79,12,354 beneficiaries of more than 60 years have received the first and second dose.

Maharashtra, Rajasthan,Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh account for 66.70 percent of the cumulative doses given so far in the country, the ministry said.

It said 6,69,884 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine in the last 24 hours and cumulatively 59,39,290 across 36 states and UTs since the start of phase-3 of vaccination drive.

As on Day-122 of the vaccination drive (May 17), 15,10,418 vaccine doses were given. Across 14,447sessions, 12,67,201 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 2,43,217 beneficiaries received their second dose of vaccine.

In addition, the foreign aid of relief materials continues to be swiftly cleared, apportioned and sent to states and UTs to combat COVID-19.

Cumulatively, 11,321 oxygen concentrators, 15,801 oxygen cylinders; 19 oxygen generation plants, 7,470 ventilators/Bi PAP and about 5.5 Lakh Remdesivir vials have been delivered or dispatched through road and air.