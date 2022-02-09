Daily COVID-19 cases tad higher than a day before but daily TPR under 5% after 35 days

FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis Pharmacy in Providence, R.I., Dec. 7, 2021. Scientists are seeing signals that COVID-19′s alarming omicron wave may have peaked in Britain and is about to do the same in the U.S., at which point cases may start dropping off dramatically. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

India has recorded 71,365 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours - a tad higher than the daily cases reported a day before but the daily infections stayed under 1 lakh for the third day in a row.

This takes the total confirmed coronavirus cases in the country to 4,24, 10, 976. Of the new cases, Kerala reported the highest 29,471 new cases followed by Maharashtra (6,107) and Tamil Nadu (4,519).

Only Kerala and Maharashtra reported daily infections upwards of the 5,000 mark.

The active COVID-19 cases in the country now stands at 8,92, 828, down from 9,94,891 a day before. This is the lowest number of active cases in India in the last 29 days.

A total of 1,217 COVID fatalities were also added in the last 24 hours taking the tally of confirmed deaths to 5,05, 279 but 591 of these were backlog deaths from Kerala which also reported the highest, 233 deaths, in a day. This, also means that India added over 1000 deaths, in the tally of fatalities for the second consecutive day.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The country also registered 1,72, 211 recoveries in the 24 hour period which too the total recoveries to 4,10, 12, 869 and the recovery rate for the country now is 96.70 per cent.

In what comes as a positive news though, the daily test positivity rate was 4.54 per cent in a day—the lowest in 35 days while the weekly positivity rate has also come down to 7.57 per cent.

A total of 74.46 crore total tests have been conducted in the country so far of which 15,71,726 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.