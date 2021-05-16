Cyclone Tauktae | No COVID-19 vaccination drive in Mumbai on May 17

Representational image

The Mumbai civic body on Sunday decided to keep its COVID-19 vaccination drive suspended for the third day on May 17 in view of the warning about cyclone Tauktae, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had on Friday announced that there would be no inoculation on May 15 and 16 considering the India Meteorological Department's cyclone warning.

The vaccination programme will now be implemented on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Chahal said.

According to the IMD, cyclone Tauktae has intensified into a "very severe cyclonic storm" and is very likely to reach the Gujarat coast in the evening hours of May 17 and cross it between Porbandar and Mahuva in Bhavnagar district around the early morning of May 18.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates on Cyclone Tauktae

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

A BMC official had earlier said that the civic body has shifted 580 patients from Covid care centres in the city as a precautionary measure in view of the warning that cyclone Tauktae is likely to pass close to the city.

Meanwhile, Chahal also said the central government has issued directions to maintain a gap of 12 to 16 weeks between two doses of Covishield vaccine. Hence, nobody except health care workers and frontline workers will be eligible for the second Covishield dose at present as vaccination for other categories had commenced on March 1.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

"Due to this change, the civic body has decided to extend the walk-in (vaccination) facility for citizens above 60 years of age for the first Covishield dose during May 18- 20," he said.

Last week, the BMC had announced that the citizens above 60 years of age, who are waiting for the second dose of Covishield vaccine, the beneficiaries yet to get the second dose of Covaxin and the disabled person can opt for walk-in vaccination from Monday to Wednesday.