CRS report | 81.2 lakh registered deaths in India in 2020

The Civil Registration System (CRS) report has shown that there were 81.2 lakh registered deaths in India in 2020, while the figure was 76.4 lakh in the previous year.

"There was an increase of 4.87 lakh and 6.90 lakh in death registrations in the year 2018 and 2019 respectively," the report said.

It also stated that the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 is 5,23,693 of which in 2020 it was 14,894. It was 42,207 in 2020 and 332,492 in 2021.

The report further stated that the share of institutional births in total registered births in 2020 was 73.7 percent.

However, the total registered births fell from 2.48 crore in 2019 to 2.42 crore in 2020.

The highest Sex Ratio at Birth (SRB) based on registered events had been reported by Ladakh (1,104) followed by Arunachal Pradesh (1,011), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (984), Tripura (974), and Kerala (969).

The lowest SRB was reported by Manipur (880) followed by Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman & Diu (898) and Gujarat (909).

Out of the total registered births, the share of males and females is 52 percent and 48 percent.

In the case of registration of births within the prescribed time period of 21 days, as many as 15 states and UTs- Gujarat, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, D & N Haveli and Daman & Diu, Punjab, Haryana, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Goa, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh have achieved more than 90 percent registration of births.

"Two states i.e. Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh achieved more than 80 percent to less than or equal to 90 percent registration of births within 21 days," the report said.

The report further stated that nine states -- Tripura, Rajasthan, Kerala, Telangana, Bihar, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Jharkhand and Jammu & Kashmir-- are in the category of more than 50 percent to less than or equal to 80 percent in registering births within the stipulated time period of 21 days.

The remaining seven states -- Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Ladakh, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland -- are under the category of less than or equal to 50 percent in registering within the stipulated time period, the CRS report noted.