'Cow dung cure' for coronavirus: Hindu Mahasabha to hold 'gaumutra party' to fight outbreak

To contain the spread of coronavirus in Delhi, Chakrapani Maharaj, who heads one of the factions of the Hindu Mahasabha, has decided to throw a ‘gaumutra party’.

The novel coronavirus outbreak, or COVID-19, is spreading rapidly and has reached more than 80 countries. There are 28 confirmed cases in India so far.

While the health ministry is setting up testing facilities and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking an extensive review of India’s preparedness to deal with the COVID-19, members of the religious outfit are planning to spread awareness on the efficacy of cow excreta in treating the disease.

Maharaj plans to organise the cow urine party that will emulate tea parties.

According to The Print, the religious leader is sanguine that cow urine, cow-dung, and consumption of cow products will help eliminate the novel coronavirus.

He said: “Just like people organise tea parties, we have decided to organise a gaumutra party. At the party, we will be informing people about what coronavirus is and how the consumption of cow-related products can save people from the fatal disease.”

At the event that will be organised at the Hindu Mahasabha Bhawan in Delhi, counters will be set up where the attendees will be served 'gaumutra' for consumption. Other cow products will also be on display, such as cow-dung cakes and incense sticks made of dung. Usage of these will kill the virus immediately, they claim.

The fringe organisation also has plans to organise several such parties across India by collaborating with people who own gaushalas (cowsheds).

The Maharaj added that “jeev hatya” (killing of living beings) is the main cause of COVID-19, stating it would not spread much in the country given most Indians are vegetarians.

He then went on to blame Telangana ministers for the spread of the virus in India, claiming their “publicity stunt” of consuming meat in public caused “the virus to enter the country since animals were crying for help”.