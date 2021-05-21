MARKET NEWS

CoviSelf: How to use India's first at-home COVID-19 self-test kit

While COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc in the country, lack of testing facilities has added to the problem. On May 19, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) approved first home testing kit for COVID-19. The kit will allow individuals to test themselves at home without the supervision of a medical professional. Here's all you need to know about India's first at-home COVID-19 self-testing kit.

