COVID vaccine administration rapidly increasing; 13.45 crore doses administered in July: Health Minister

The coronavirus vaccine administration is rapidly increasing in the country every month, with a total of 13.45 crore doses administered in July which also saw a remarkable daily average of 43.41 lakh doses, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed the 50 crore-mark on Friday.

"India is going strong in the fight against #COVID19. Charting a path to #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine, vaccine administration is rapidly increasing every month. July saw a remarkable daily average of 43.41 lakh doses and a total of 13.45 crore doses," Mandaviya tweeted.

In India, a total of 50,10,09,609 vaccine doses have been administered through 58,08,344 sessions, according to the provisional report till 7 am on Saturday.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

According to the health ministry, 49,55,138 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country, it added.