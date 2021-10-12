MARKET NEWS

COVID vaccination linked with reduced household transmission: Study



PTI
October 12, 2021 / 02:19 PM IST
Image: Shutterstock



People without immunity against COVID-19 are at a significantly lower risk of infection and hospitalisation as the number of family members with immunity from a previous infection or full vaccination increases, according to a nationwide study in Sweden.

The research, published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, found that there was a dose-response association between the number of immune individuals in each family and the risk of infection and hospitalisation in non-immune family members.

Non-immune family members had a 45 to 97 per cent lower risk of infection and hospitalisation, as the number of immune family members increased, the researchers said.

"The results strongly suggest that vaccination is important not only for individual protection, but also for reducing transmission, especially within families, which is a high-risk environment for transmission," said Peter Nordstrom, a professor at Umea University in Sweden.

The researchers noted that there is a vast body of research showing that vaccines strongly reduce the risk of COVID-19.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

However, less is known about the influence of vaccination on transmission of the virus in high-risk environments, such as within families, they said.

The latest research is a nationwide, registry-based study of over 1.8 million individuals from more than 800,000 families.

The researchers combined registry data from the Public Health Agency of Sweden, the National Board of Health and Welfare, and from Statistics Sweden, which is the government agency that oversees statistical data.

They quantified the association between the number of family members with immunity against COVID-19 and the risk of infection and hospitalisation in non-immune individuals.

The study accounted for differences in age, socioeconomic status, clustering within families, and several diagnoses previously identified as risk factors for COVID-19 in the Swedish population.

The researchers noted that it appears that vaccination helps not only to reduce the individual’s risk of becoming infected, but also to lower transmission.

This "in turn minimises not only the risk that more people become critically il, but also that new problematic variants emerge and start to take over,” said Marcel Ballin, doctoral student at Umea University.

"Consequently, ensuring that many people are vaccinated has implications on a local, national, and global scale," Ballin, co-author of the study, added.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

