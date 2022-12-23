 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Covid preparedness: States to undertake mock drill to ensure operational readiness of health facilities

PTI
Dec 23, 2022 / 08:07 PM IST

He requested the health ministers of states to personally monitor and review preparedness of all infrastructure and ensure there is adequate stock of essential medicines.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (Image credit: Sansad TV)

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday advised states and union territories to undertake a mock drill across all health facilities on December 27 to ensure readiness of infrastructure with a specific focus on oxygen plants, ventilators, logistics and human resources.

During a virtual meeting with health ministers and senior officials of states in view of the recent surge in coronavirus cases in some parts of the world, he said, "The Centre and states need to work in tandem and in a collaborative spirit as was done during the previous surges for Covid prevention and management."

The meeting reviewed the public health system's preparedness for containment and management of Covid and progress of the vaccination campaign. Principal secretaries, additional chief secretaries and information commissioners of states also attended the meet, besides the ministers.

Referring to the high-level review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, Mandaviya also advised states to be on alert, keep all preparedness for Covid management and continue their pre-emptive and proactive approach, the health ministry said in a statement.

He asked states to strengthen the surveillance system for whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track variants through the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network.

This will ensure timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country, Mandaviya said.  "Focus is to be given to health facility-based sentinel surveillance, pan-respiratory virus surveillance, community-based surveillance, and sewage or wastewater surveillance. (There is a) Need to collectively reinvigorate the system and remove any sense of complacency and fatigue," he said.